Ike E. Turner, age 75 years, a resident of Metropolis and a native of Vienna, Illinois, passed away Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021, at 9:05 PM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Ike was born July 22, 1945 in Harrisburg, Illinois. He was the son of Howard S. and Olive B. (Dean) Turner.

On May 29, 1976, Ike was united in marriage to Pam G. McGinnis in Metropolis, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Ike is survived by: his children – Tricia (Mike) Shelton of Goreville, Trina (Darren) Harner of Tunnel Hill, Tammy (Bryan) Weis of Omaha, Nebraska, Kelly (Holly) Turner of Metropolis, and Kayla (Brett) Suits of Spanish Fort, Alabama; and 11 grandchildren – Sydney Shelton, Logan Shelton, Darrick Harner, Maddy Harner, Tyler Weis, Kylie Weis, Landon Turner, Lane Turner, Lakyn Turner, Kamryn Suits, and Aubree Suits.

Ike was preceded in death by his parents, Howard & Olive Turner.

Ike was a 1963 graduate of Vienna High School. He earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business from Southern Illinois University. Ike was a lifelong educator. He retired on December 31, 2008 as the Southeastern Illinois College Director of College Programs at the Vienna Correctional Center.

Ike enjoyed attending auctions and “antiquing.” He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting.

Ike was of the Baptist faith.

A service celebrating the life of Ike Turner will be conducted Saturday afternoon, March 6, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Steve Heisner and Pastor Frank Forthman will officiate. Burial will be in the Metropolis Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021, from 11 AM until 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Those attending the service are encouraged to dress in casual and comfortable clothing. Please observe social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905. You may also donate online at www.stjude.org