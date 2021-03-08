Geraldine Miller, 90, of Grand Chain, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, March 07, 2021 at the Southgate Nursing and Rehab Center in Metropolis.

Mrs. Miller was born March 1, 1931 in Karnak. On May 11, 1951 she was united in marriage to Ellery (Curly) Miller in Piggott, Arkansas. She was a 1948 graduate of Grand Chain Community High School. Mrs Miller was a member of the First Congregational Church in Grand Chain. She retired from Electric Energy, Inc, Joppa, Illinois March 1, 1991.

Mrs. Miller is survived by two sons, Stuart (Dianna) Miller and David (Becky) Miller of Grand Chain; four granddaughters, Monica (Keith) Brown, Stephanie Archer, Melissa Parker and Grayson, Miranda (John) Ramage; four great granddaughters, Mariah (Austin), Mackenzie, Arissa, Ashley and Emily; three great great grandsons, Zachary, Christopher, and Gavin and great great grandchildren, Brantley, Colt and Ryan.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Milo and Retha Patrick Mann; brother, Leo Bernard (Bud) Mann.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Geraldine Miller will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Wednesday until the service hour at the funeral home. Pastor Tammy Horn will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Grand Chain.

Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.