Donald L. Morris, age 79 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois and a former resident of Aurora, passed away Saturday afternoon, March 13, 2021, at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Donald was born June 20, 1941 in Peoria, Illinois. He was the son of Lewis I. and Leona I. (Lavaux) Morris.

On February 1, 1973, Donald was united in marriage to Alice M. Wolfe at the courthouse in Aurora, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by: 2 daughters – Tracy Miekell and Barbara Jean Morris; 2 stepdaughters – Terese (Scott) Floyd and Susan (Bill) Hearne; 5 grandchildren; a brother – David (Linda) Morris; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. Donald was also anticipating the birth of a great grandchild in September.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by: a stepson – Jeff Hiltz and a sister – Judy Pinkous.

Donald was employed during his working career as a long distance truck driver.

Donald was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lodge # 400 in Aurora, Illinois. He was also a member of Vienna Masonic Lodge #150 A.F. & A.M. Donald was a member of the First Baptist Church in Vienna.

Donald enjoyed visiting with his family and friends. He also enjoyed fishing and drawing.

A graveside service honoring the life of Donald L. Morris will be conducted Saturday morning, March 20, 2021, at 11 AM at Crossroads Cemetery, located at 6520 Illinois State Route 147, Simpson, Illinois. Pastor David Faulkner and Pastor Travis Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 AM – 11 AM Saturday at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church Food Pantry Program, P.O. Box 727, Vienna, Illinois 62995. Memorial envelopes will be available at the service.

Those attending the visitation and graveside service are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

For the convenience of those unable to personally attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page and will also be archived for later viewing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.