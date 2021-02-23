Virgil Schnaare, 86, of Forrest, Illinois, formerly of Olmsted, passed away at 1:33 p.m. Sunday, February 21, 2021 at the Piper City Rehabilitation Center in Piper City.

Virgil was a graduate of the Grand Chain Community High School. He was a United States Army Veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. Virgil had retired from the United Airlines in Chicago. He enjoyed mowing lawns and watching Church every Sunday on TV. Virgil loved his family.

He is survived by two daughters, Cassandra (Jody) Willer of Forrest, Illinois and Denise Semmerling of Chatsworth, Illinois; grandchildren, Vincent (Abiegail) Willer, Ashley Barton, Ronald (Crystal) Semmerling, Brittany Semmerling, Heather (Chris) Perryman, Keith (Kristan) Semmerling, Wesley Semmerling and Nicholett Semmerling; fifteen great grandchildren and a host of neices and nephews.

Virgil was preceded in death by his wife, Carmella Loden Schnaare; parents, Edward and Anna Schwieger Schnaare; brother, Everett Schnaare; two sisters, Lena Price and Freda Molter.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Virgil Schnaare will be at 12 p.m. Friday, February 26, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Gerell Cain will be officiating. The family will receive friends Friday morning from 10 a.m. until the service hour at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Grand Chain.

To leave an on-line message for the family or to share a memory you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

Those attending the service are reminded to observe customarily social distancing. The wearing of a face mask or covering is encouraged.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.