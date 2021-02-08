Sue was born October 21, 1938 Mulkeytown, Illinois. She was a graduate of the Christopher High School. Sue and Dean Doctorman were united in marriage on December 23, 1956. Sue loved horses and she enjoyed sewing and quilting. She especially loved spending time with her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren.

Sue is survived by her husband, Dean Doctorman; daughter, Kelly Klosterhoff of Ullin; sons, Chris and Craig (Loretta) Doctorman of Ullin; six grandchildren, Lauren Reams of Ullin, Ryan Doctorman of Grand Chain,Taylor (Sebastian) Godinez of Dongola, Dustin Klosterhoff (Erin) of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Dillon (Amanda) Klosterhoff of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Hope (Matt) Lang of Anna; fourteen great grandchildren, Laney Reams, Lexie Doctorman, Cash Doctorman, Ryder Doctorman, Maddox Godinez, Bexley Godinez, Mason Klosterhoff, Martin Klosterhoff, Mariah McTurnan, Stella Joe Klosterhoff, Matthew Lang, Tinsley Lang, Lena Lang, Lenny Lang and Byron Lang.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Tinsely and Stella Norris Greenwood; brother, Richard (Nancy) Greenwood.

A memorial service honoring the life of Mrs. Sue Doctorman will be at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. till the service hour at the funeral home. Rev. Steve Heisner will be officiating. Inurnment will be held later at the Ward Greenwood Cemetery in Mulkeytown.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.

