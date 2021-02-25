Shawnee College Is currently accepting applications for the upcoming semester

In today’s changing world, with significant medical concerns on the rise across the globe, the field of nursing continues to see an increased demand for qualified individuals to fill vacancies. Shawnee Community College is still accepting applications for the LPN program until March 1st and the ADN program until April 1st, 2021. Shawnee College Nursing has a few spots still available for PN & ADN nursing programs. It offers students excellent training from qualified instructors with many years of direct patient care experience. SCC Director of Nursing Connie Drury says, “The training our students receive ensures that our students leave our program prepared with the necessary skills needed to succeed in this rewarding career. We truly allow our students to make a significant impact on our community.”

The Associate Degree in Nursing Program is designed to provide career mobility for persons who have successfully completed a practical nursing program. The Practical Nursing program is designed to prepare students for entry into the vocation of Practical Nursing. Prospective students can find applications for each program by visiting the college website at https://shawneecc.edu/academics/allied-health-programs.

Interested students may also pick up program applications at any of the SCC campuses. For additional information and questions, contact Michelle Williams at 618-634-3282 or email michellew@shawneecc.edu.