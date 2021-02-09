Patsy Temke, 84, of Karnak, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Pat was born July 13, 1936 in Karnak. She was a graduate of the Karnak Community School. Pat and Lester Temke were united in marriage on June 14, 1957. Pat loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She served on the Map Board of Directors for several years. She was a member of the St. Luke Lutheran Church MS in Olmsted. She loved cooking, reading and travelling. Pat loved people. She had retired from the USDA FSA in Tamms. She was a volunteer at the Massac Memorial Hospital gift shop for over 20 years.

Pat is survived by her husband, Lester Temke; two children, Brenda (Eric) Ruud of Normal, Illinois, Scott and DawnMarie of Mayfield, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Gerald Scott Temke of Mayfield, KY, Andrew William (Jessica) Temke of Mayfield, Ky, Christopher Eric (Kaitlynn) Ruud of Louisville, Ky, Caity Ruud of Winchester, UK; three great grandchildren, Chloe Faith, Allie Marie and Dawson Wayne Temke; a host of nieces and nephews.

Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Andy Elvis and Frances Pulliam Bond; two sisters, Ethel Hicks and Mae Smith; brother, Noah Bond.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Patsy Temke will be Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the St. Luke Lutheran Church in Olmsted. Pastor Paul H. Donner and Pastor Jay Holden wll officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5 till 7 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.

Pallbearers serving will be, Scott Temke, Gerald Temke, Andrew Temke, Christopher Ruud, Terry Smith and Kevin Washer.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, envelopes will be provided at the funeral home or to St. Luke Lutheran Church in Olmsted.

Those attending the visitation and funeral are encouraged to practice social distancing guidelines and the family has requested the wearing of a facial covering.

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with the arrangements.