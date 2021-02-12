Norris C. Taber

Norris was born January 18, 1947 in Carrsville, Kentucky. He was the son of Elmer and Dottie (Tharp) Taber.

Norris is survived by: his children – Theresa (her husband Greg) Pope of Wildwood, Missouri and Jeff (his wife Pam) Taber of Grand Rivers, Kentucky; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; his siblings – Jack (his wife Laura) Taber, Randy (his wife Susan) Taber, Carolyn Kerley, Janice Shoemaker, Brenda (her husband Larry) Hogg, and Cindy (her husband Paul) Obermark; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Norris was preceded in death by: 2 brothers – Robert Taber and Larry Taber.

Norris served in the U.S. Army from June 1967 until his honorable discharge in June 1969.

Norris was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting. He was also a talented woodworker and enjoyed gardening.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Lola Cemetery in Lola, Kentucky.