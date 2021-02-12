Friday, February 12, 2021

Norris C. Taber

February 12, 2021 Obituaries Leave a comment

Norris C. Taber, age 74 years, a resident of rural Simpson, Illinois, departed this life Thursday morning, February 11, 2021.

Norris was born January 18, 1947 in Carrsville, Kentucky. He was the son of Elmer and Dottie (Tharp) Taber.

Norris is survived by: his children – Theresa (her husband Greg) Pope of Wildwood, Missouri and Jeff (his wife Pam) Taber of Grand Rivers, Kentucky; 4 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; his siblings – Jack (his wife Laura) Taber, Randy (his wife Susan) Taber, Carolyn Kerley, Janice Shoemaker, Brenda (her husband Larry) Hogg, and Cindy (her husband Paul) Obermark; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Norris was preceded in death by: 2 brothers – Robert Taber and Larry Taber.

Norris served in the U.S. Army from June 1967 until his honorable discharge in June 1969.

Norris was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing and hunting. He was also a talented woodworker and enjoyed gardening.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Private inurnment will be at a later date in the Lola Cemetery in Lola, Kentucky.

Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna is in charge of arrangements.

Check Also

Patsy Temke

Patsy Temke, 84, of Karnak, passed away at 10:25 a.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2021 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.