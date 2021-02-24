Mary A. Corzine, age 85 of Perks, Illinois passed away at 5:40 pm. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at St. Frances Hospital in Cape. Mary’s children were by her side during the last hours of her life.

Ms. Corzine was born June 10, 1935 to William (Hal) and Mary Ethel (Sullivan) Corzine.

She was of the Pentecostal Faith, loved God, her children, grand children and her dog Flash.

Ms. Corzine is survived by daughter Phyllis Robertson, West Paducah, KY. and two sons, Mike (Jodi) Robertson, Campbell Hill, IL.

Bruce (Paula) Rentfro, Tamms, IL.

Three grandchildren; Justin (Hope) Robertson, Julie (David) Brooks, Joey (Kelly) Robertson.

Three great grandchildren; Jayden, Kaleb, Meadow Robertson.

Three step grandchildren; Blake, Blaze, and Lenna.

One brother, Anice Corzine; and two sister, Patsy Johnson and Betty Sikes.

She was preceded in death by her parents Wm (Hal) & Mary Ethel Corzine; five brothers, William, Donald, Amos, Wilburn, Kenneth Corzine, and one child, Anita Fay Robertson.

Visitation will be (family only) 11 to 12 noon, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak, Illinois with funeral service to follow with Bro. Doug Stevens officiating.

Interment will follow in the Cypress Cemetery in Cypress, Illinois.

To leave an on-line message for the family you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

Wilson funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with the arrangements