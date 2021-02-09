Lonnie Lee Mann, Sr., age 79 years, a resident of rural Equality, passed away unexpectedly Sunday evening, February 7, 2021.

Lonnie was born November 27, 1941 in Royalton, Illinois. He was the son of Lonnie William Mann and Lucy (Craft) Mann.

On March 17, 1962, Lonnie was united in marriage to Ivanell Harris in Vienna, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Lonnie was preceded in death by: 3 sons – Lonnie Man, Jr., Brian (Christy) Mann, and Heath (Amy) Mann; a daughter – Lynell (Chris) Watson; grandchildren – Lonnie III, Kyleigh, Mattie, Cody, Brittany, Blake, Brett, Brock, and Ky; great grandchildren – Lonnie IV, Evie, Brian, Jacob, Ivanell, Octavia, Lakota, and Aubrey; a brother – Alan (Rose) Mann; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. Lonnie was anticipating the birth of another great grandchild in May 2021.

In addition to his parents, Lonnie was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Nell Craft; sisters – Sara “Sally” Cheatham, JoNell Ramsey, and Debbie Mann; and a brother – Mitch Mann.

Lonnie was a graduate of Royalton High School. He worked in the masonry industry for many years before founding Mann Masonry and Construction. Later, in 1990, Lonnie and his son Heath started Double M Campground. Following his retirement, Lonnie spent time pursuing a number of his hobbies, including woodworking. He made everything from furniture to picture frames in his shop. Lonnie was also an avid outdoorsman through the years. He enjoyed hunting, particularly hunting coons, squirrels and ducks. Lonnie also liked to fish and raise and ride horses.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna