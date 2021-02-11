Henry ‘Joe’ Cato

Joe passed away February 1 at his home in Oro Valley, Arizona. He was born on May 31, 1937 in Goreville, Illinois to Faye Prater and Ogle Cato who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are his beloved sisters Sylvia Brown of Rantoul, IL and Opal Gorden of Vienna, IL. Joe was a graduate of Vienna High School, a marksman in the US Army, and earned a degree in business at Southern IL University.

Joe is survived by his wife Tammy (Healy) that he married in 1980 in Salem, IL and his first wife, Marge (Smith) Conner. He is survived by three children, Traci (Scott) Ostland of Billings, MT, Don (Denise) Cato of Waxahachie, TX and Todd (Deana) Cato of Mayfield, KY. Grandchildren: Alexandria (Ryan) Mosley of Oak Leaf, TX, Kelsie (Blake) Brancato of Waxahachie, TX, and Evan (Kayola) Cato of North Palm Beach, FL, Anna and Sara Ostland of Billings, MT, and Shaq Woodfork, Joseph, Ja’Sean, Trenton, Anzlea and Za’Miyah Cato of Mayfield, KY. Great grandchildren: Easton and Nolan of Oak Leaf, TX.

Joe loved his wife, family and extended families. He didn’t know a stranger. If you couldn’t find him, he was usually outside talking to a neighbor. He especially loved the sunshine, sand, ocean, swimming and traveling. In his younger years his favorite mode of transportation was his motorcycles.

No funeral services will be held per his request. Celebrations of life will be held privately by family members.