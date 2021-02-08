Ginger L. Ditterline

It hurts when you love something that death can touch. But, do not cry my friend, for God has lead me home…

Ginger L. Dorsey-Ditterline, age 41 years, was born November 6, 1979 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital to Stan and Rebecca (Billingsley) Dorsey. She passed from this world to her heavenly home on Friday, February 5, 2021, at 7:49 p.m. at Herrin Hospital.

“I was born one day, then I took a breath. It seems like just as quickly as I came into this world, I am on my way out. Just remember that this life you are living is just a passing moment. A rest stop on your way to your eternal home.”

Ginger was united in marriage to Heath Ditterline on October 21, 2012.

In addition to her loving husband, Ginger is survived by: her father – Stanley Dorsey of Goreville; 2 sisters – Jacqueline (Michael) Cole of Dongola and Tara (Alex) Peas of Goreville; a nephew & niece – Noel and Chasey Peas of Goreville; her father-in-law – Phillip Ditterline of Vienna; brothers-in-law – Sean (Wendy) Ditterline and Christopher (Kelly) Ditterline; and her “fur son” – Dirty Dingus McGhee.

Ginger was preceded in death by: her mother – Rebecca Billingsley Dorsey; her paternal grandparents – Melvin and Helena Dorsey; her maternal grandparents – Lavon and Geraldine Billingsley; and her mother-in-law – Marilyn Ditterline.

Ginger was a 1997 graduate of Goreville High School. She was a graduate of the University of Phoenix, and had earned an associate degree in psychology.

Ginger had been employed as an Emergency Medical Technician (E.M.T.) and a firefighter.

She loved spending time in the outdoors. Ginger and Heath enjoyed hunting together. Ginger also had a particular interest in photography.

A service celebrating the life of Ginger Dorsey Ditterline will be conducted Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 12 Noon at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Brian Anderson and Pastor Michael Cole will officiate.

Burial will be in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in the Renshaw community.

Honored to serve as Ginger’s pallbearers (A.K.A. “Pickle Squad”) will be the following gentlemen: Alex Peas, Noel Peas, Kyle Loyd, Roger Ditterline, Sean Ditterline, and Braydon Mullins.

A walk-through visitation for relatives and friends will be conducted Friday, February 12, 2021, from 5 – 8 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to Project Hope Animal Rescue, 1698 West 10th St., Metropolis, IL 62960 or to Mt. Olive Cemetery, c/o Roger Stafford, 6341 New Columbia Road, Belknap, IL 62908.

Those attending the visitation and service are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

For those unable to attend in person, the funeral service and committal will be live-streamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page. The videos will also be archived for later viewing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.