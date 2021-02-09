Donna C. Mott Morris, age 76 years, a resident of Golconda, Illinois, passed away Monday, February 8, 2021, at 10:45 a.m. at Integrity of Belleville.

Donna was born July 31, 1944 in Pope County Illinois. She was the daughter of Clyde and Aveline (Parks) Mott.

Donna is survived by: her children – Julie (Lester) Smith of Bettendorf, Iowa, Joe (Jackie) Dick of Alabama and Jim (Kathy) Dick of Tennessee; 5 grandchildren – Billy, Shawn, Danny, Bobby and Camille; 2 step grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; a sister – Myrna Graves of Vienna; 2 brothers – Clyde (Judy) Mott, Jr. of Paducah, Kentucky and Harold (Linda) Mott of Grantsburg; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law – Wayne and Bette Mott, a brother-in-law – Johnny Graves; and a sister-in-law – Bonnie Mott.

Donna had been employed as a certified nurse’s aid (C.N.A.) in nursing care facilities during her working career.

Donna was an avid reader and accomplished writer. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and attending flea markets.

Donna was of the Catholic faith.

There will be no public visitation or funeral services.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905 or to the American Society For The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 East 92nd Street, New York, New York 10128-6804.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.