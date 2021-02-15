Daryl D. Jackson, 86, of Peoria, IL. (formerly of Tunnel Hill, IL.), passed away on February 9, 2021.

Daryl was born on August 21, 1934 in Tunnel Hill, IL. to Caryl and Hilda Marie (Brancecum) Jackson, who have both passed on to Heaven. He was the second born of seven sons. His brother Bobby preceded him in death and he is survived by Delbert, Stanley, Jerry and Randy Jackson all living in the Vienna and Tunnel Hill, IL. area and Rodney Jackson in Georgia.

After High School he served in the US Army for 2 years and moved to Peoria where he started a job at Caterpillar. During that time he met Melba Ruth Lightbody of Glasford, IL. They fell in love and were married in June 1957. At about the same time he left Caterpillar and started his 40 years of service with Keystone Steel & Wire in Bartonville, IL and retiring in 1996.

Within 5 years of marriage, Daryl and Melba started a family and had two children. His wife Melba passed away in 2006 but his life was rejuvenated again with the birth of his 3 grandchildren, Kadence Ruth in 2009, Tucker Charles in 2011 and Ryleigh Renee in 2019. They were his whole life in his final years and spent as much time as he could with them. Daryl is survived by son, Fred D. Jackson, of Princeville, IL. and daughter, Scarlett R. Carver and her husband Matt of Metamora, IL., as well as his 3 grandchildren.

Daryl could be defined as a man of faith and a child of God. He was a faithful Christian and always an active member of a local church where he lived at the time. He loved to sing his favorite christian songs of faith and listen to Bluegrass music.

He departed this life knowing that a whole family of faith will all be reunited once again in a Home that God has prepared for us!

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Gilead Church 4385 Gilead Church Rd, Simpson, IL 62985

Graveside services to be determined at a later date.

The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com