Connie Dover, 79, of Grand Chain, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Graveside services honoring the life of Mrs. Connie Dover will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at the Cypress Cemetery in Cypress, Illinois. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery.

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with the arrangements.