IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FIRST JUDICIAL CIRCUIT COUNTY OF JOHNSON, STATE OF ILLINOIS

J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP., Plaintiff(s)

vs.

TRACY L. WHITE A/K/A TRACY L. DUNN A/K/A TRACY L. SADLER, ERIC M. WHITE, Defendant(s).

Case No. 19 CH 1

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE OF REAL ESTATE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Judgment heretofore entered by the said Court in the above entitled cause, the Sheriff of Johnson County, Illinois, will on March 23, 2021, at the hour of 10:00 AM, at the Johnson County Courthouse, COURTHOUSE SQUARE, VIENNA, IL 62995, sell at public auction to the highest and best bidder for cash, all and singular, the following described premises and real estate in the said Judgment mentioned, situated in the County of Johnson, State of Illinois, or so much thereof as shall be sufficient to satisfy said Judgment, to wit:

SECTION 34, TOWNSHIP 12 SOUTH, RANGE 2 EAST, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: COMMENCING AT THE INTERSECTION OF THE NORTH LINE OF THE AFOREMENTIONED QUARTER SECTION AND THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE C&EI RAILROAD LINE, THENCE IN A SOUTHWESTERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE RAILROAD RIGHT OF WAY LINE 722.90 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BEING A CORNER FENCE POST; THENCE ALONG THE FENCE SOUTH 88 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 24 SECONDS WEST, 130.45 FEET TO A CORNER FENCE POST; THENCE SOUTH 3 DEGREES 01 MINUTES 19 SECONDS WEST, 379.84 FEET ALONG AN EXISTING FENCE TO A FENCE CORNER; THENCE SOUTH 37 DEGREES 30 MINUTES 41 SECONDS WEST, 60.36 FEET TO THE CENTERLINE OF THE EXISTING PUBLIC ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 22 DEGREES 36 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE CENTERLINE OF THE PUBLIC ROAD A DISTANCE OF 127.54 FEET; THENCE ON A CURVE CONCAVE TO THE NORTHWEST HAVING A RADIUS OF 213.04 FEET AND AN ARC DISTANCE OF 249.71 FEET TO THE SOUTH LINE OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER; THENCE ALONG THE SOUTH LINE NORTH 89 DEGREES 45 MINUTES 53 SECONDS EAST, 163.77 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WEST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF THE C&EI RAILROAD; THENCE ALONG SAID RIGHT OF WAY LINE THE FOLLOWING BEARINGS: NORTH 6 DEGREES 26 MINUTES 44 SECONDS EAST, 27.89 FEET; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 54 MINUTES 24 SECONDS EAST, 80.77; THENCE NORTH 15 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 21 SECONDS EAST, 670.33 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF JOHNSON AND STATE OF ILLINOIS.

Common Address: 280 BOLES ST., BUNCOMBE, IL 62912

P.I.N. 04-34-211-000

Contact the Law Office of IRA T. NEVEL, LLC, 175 North Franklin, Suite 201, Chicago, Illinois 60606, (312) 357-1125, for further information.

The terms of the sale are: Ten percent (10%) due by cash or certified funds at the time of the sale and balance is due within 24 hours of the sale. The subject property is subject to real estate taxes, special assessments or special taxes levied against said real estate and is offered for sale without any representation as to quality or quantity of title and without recourse to Plaintiff and in “as is” condition. The sale is further subject to confirmation by the Court.

The property is improved by a Single Family Residence, together with all buildings and improvements thereon, and the tenements, hereditaments and appurtenants thereunto belonging and will not be available for inspection prior to sale.

If this property is a condominium unit, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale, other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments and the legal fees required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/9(g)(1) and (g)(4). If this property is a condominium unit which is part of a common interest community, the purchaser of the unit at the foreclosure sale other than a mortgagee shall pay the assessments required by The Condominium Property Act, 765 ILCS 605/18.5(g-1).

LAW OFFICES OF IRA T. NEVEL, LLC

Attorney for Plaintiff

Ira T. Nevel – ARDC #6185808

Timothy R. Yueill – ARDC #6192172

Greg Elsnic – ARDC #6242847

Aaron Nevel – ARDC #6322724

175 North Franklin St. Suite 201

Chicago, Illinois 60606

(312) 357-1125

Pleadings@nevellaw.com

SL

# 18-05349