Billie E. Anderson, age 80 years, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois, passed away Monday afternoon, February 1, 2021, at 1:25 p.m. at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

Billie was born March 17, 1940 in Tamms, Illinois. He was the son of William Anderson and Elsie Gertrude (Butler) Anderson of Goreville.

On January 16, 1988, Billie was united in marriage to Victoria (Vickie) Schwartz in Granite City, Illinois. She survives.

Other survivors include: his mother – Elsie G. Anderson; 2 children – John Anderson of Alton, Illinois and Diana Anderson of Granite City, Illinois; grandchildren – Joshua Anderson of Granite City, Jonathan Wallace of St. Ann, Missouri, Justin Wallace of Hillsboro, Illinois, Ethan Anderson of Granite City, Illinois, and Evan Anderson of Granite City, Illinois; great grandchildren – Jaden Wallace of Granite City, Illinois and Willow Wallace-Kile of St. Ann, Missouri; and 2 sisters – Judith Woehrl of Goreville, Illinois and Jean King of Cypress, Illinois.

In addition to his father, Billie was preceded in death by: a grandson – Jeffrey Wallace.

Billie was a graduate of Granite City Senior High School. He was the owner and operator of Anderson Realty in Granite City for over 20 years. From 1986 – 2000, Billie was employed by Directory Distributing Associates.

Billie was a member of the Masonic fraternity. He was a member and past-master of Saline Masonic Lodge # 339 A.F. & A.M at Goreville. He was a member of the Ancient Arabic order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine (Ainad Temple) and the Granite City Shrine Club. Billie attended St. Paul Catholic Church.

Billie was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed nursery work and growing plants.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday morning, February 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Father Tom Barrett will officiate. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 5, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Masonic rites will be accorded at 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Saline Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 339, Goreville, IL 62939.

Those attending the service are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. It is the request of the family that all those attending please wear a face mask or covering.