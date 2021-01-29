VHS Basketball Returns February 2nd

Vienna High School Basketball is set to return. The first competition will be this coming Tuesday, February 2nd, with the Vienna Eagles taking on Hardin County at Vienna. The junior varsity will tip off at 6:15pm with the varsity game to follow. The Lady Eagles will then tip off the season on Thursday, February 4, taking on Eldorado at Vienna starting at 6:15pm with junior varsity and varsity to follow. You can find a complete schedule of next week’s games below. The remaining game schedule for the season will be published soon.

Live Broadcast

Everyone will be able to cheer the Eagles and Lady Eagles on from the comfort or their home or wherever you gather by tuning in to http://www.viennahighschool.com/media/livebroadcast.

In Gym Spectators

Current Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois High School Association rules only allow for 50 spectators in the gym. Each basketball player will be given two tickets for home games, which will result in filling the 50 in person spectator spots.

Student Spectators

While cheerleaders, pep band, and pep club will not be physically present in the gym they will be featured on the live broadcasts.These students groups will also be able to sign up for spots in the commons area in order to watch the live broadcast and cheer on the Eagles together! Members of these student groups can sign up for these spots on a first come first serve basis at the below links.