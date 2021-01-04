Mike Stewart, age 77 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois, passed away Friday morning, January 1, 2021, near Buncombe.

Mike was born March 5, 1943 in Elvira Township (Johnson County) Illinois. He was the son of Clyde and Mary M. (Cain) Stewart.

Mike is survived by: his daughter – Stevi (Adam Tolley) Stewart of Boaz, Kentucky; and a host of cousins, other relatives and many friends. He is also survived by his beloved dog, Ellie, and cat Salem.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike was a 1960 graduate of Vienna High School, where he excelled in both academics and athletics. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University. Mike was a lifelong educator. He began his teaching career at the Buncombe Grade School, where he taught, served as principal, coached and drove a school bus. Mike accepted a position with Vienna High School where he taught English, civics and current events. He also served as head baseball coach 1968-1969 and assistant basketball coach during the late 1960s and early 1970s. He was also the sponsor and coach of the high school scholar bowl team. Mike retired from teaching in 1994. He was inducted into the Vienna High School Athletic Hall of Fame in February 2017.

Mike enjoyed the outdoors and farming. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinal’s Baseball fan. Additionally, Mike loved to watch the game show Jeopardy as well as following college basketball. He took not only a keen interest in current events but he also closely studied the activity of the stock markets. Mike loved the companionship of his pets.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday afternoon, January 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe. Pastor Gerrell Cain will officiate. Interment will follow.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 1:30 p.m.– 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Those attending the service are reminded that customarily accepted social distancing guidelines should be observed. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged. For those who wish, you are invited to bring a lawn chair.

Also, for those who are unable to personally attend the service, it will be live-streamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page. The service will also be archived for later viewing.

Memorials may be made to the Vienna High School athletic scholarship fund. Please make checks payable to Vienna High School and memo Mike Stewart scholarship. Donations may be left at Bailey Funeral Home or mailed directly to Vienna High School, 601 North 1st Street, Vienna, Illinois 62995.