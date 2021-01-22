Former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

A former Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy, Cyle W. Harner, will be serving three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for charges related to a March 22, 2018 accident that left one Johnson County resident dead and another permanently injured.

On November 19, 2020, Harner was found guilty of one count of Reckless Homicide while operating a motor vehicle, one count of Aggravated DUI resulting in an accident causing the death of an individual and one count of aggravated DUI resulting in an accident causing great bodily harm to an individual by the honorable Judge Todd Lambert.

Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson represented the state with Todd Taplin representing Mr. Harner.

Judge Lambert denied Taplin’s motion for an appeal bond and Mr. Harner entered into the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department pending transport to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The sentencing hearing was held on Friday, January 22, 2021.