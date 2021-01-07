Doug Oldfield, age 68 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, January 5, 2021, at 7:36 PM at his home.

Doug was born March 10, 1952 in Centralia, Illinois. He was the son of Jared E. and Helen M. (Farthing) Oldfield.

Doug is survived by: his daughter – Nikki; his siblings – Mike Oldfield, Marcia Wilkins, Mary Jones, Barney Oldfield, and Lisa Baity; his loving companion of 18 years – Kim Johnson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Doug was preceded in death by a brother – Steve Oldfield and a sister – Janet Morgan.

Doug was a former heavy equipment operator. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Doug was of the Christian faith.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral services. A private family gathering will be held.

Memorials may be made to assist the family with expenses and may be left in care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.