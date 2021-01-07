David Samuel Henry, the son of RW and Kattie (Eastwood) Henry, went to be with his Heavenly family on January 6, 2021, of natural causes.

He was born on April 26, 1933 on the family farm in White Hill, Illinois. David married the love of his life, Dorothy Ann Dunkin on June 26, 1970.

David was the 10th of 14 children raised to believe in God, family, and country. He had a generous, loving, kind heart, and worked hard to provide for his family.

He was a proud veteran, who served his country, in the United State Army, from 1953-1955. He was stationed in France helping rebuild war torn Europe.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Crystle and Shawn Grear; brother, Vernon; sister, Velma; his devoted dogs, Tiny and Spike; step-children, Ricky, Robert, Susan, and Kelly; numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 41 years; 7 brothers, Charlie, Johnny, Olen, Owen, Donald, DeRay and Ocie; 4 sisters, Hazel, Martha, Leora, and Wilma; step-son, Scott.

A pass-through will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna.

Funeral services for David Samuel Henry will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Bro. Glen Bishop officiating. Interment will follow at Casper Cemetery with full military honors.