David Joe Belford, a resident of Golconda, passed into the arms of Jesus, January 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Herrin Hospital. He had attained the age of 64 years. David leaves to mourn his passing, his mother – Maxine Huckleberry of Grantsburg; brothers – Billy and Jeffrey; sisters – Sandra and Michelle; and a host of other relatives and friends.

David loved all of nature and his favorite place to be was in the woods, where he hunted roots and plants. He could identify all types of plant life. David collected stones and artifacts and created beautiful wind chimes from molten glass. When David was not in the woods he might be found at parades and festivals operating his lemonade stand. He took great pride in making the best lemonade around!

His life was an amazing adventure but the most wonderful part was his great testimony concerning his treacherous path back to God. It was his greatest desire to tell his family and friends that he loved them and longed for their love and forgiveness. The scripture verse that he would remind us of is 1st Corinthians 13:13, “And now abide Faith, Hope, Love. But the greatest of these is love.”

A graveside service honoring the life of David Joe Belford will be conducted Monday morning, January 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Kerley Cemetery in the Flatwoods community. Pastor Mitch Garrett will officiate. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.