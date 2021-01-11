Bonnie McHugh

On June 8, 1968, Bonnie was united in marriage to Richard “Dick” McHugh in Kankakee. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Bonnie is survived by: her children – John R. McHugh of Vienna and Tara (Brad) Chapman of Vienna; 4 grandchildren – Michaela Ann McHugh, John Michael McHugh, Wyatt Crawford Krawczyk, and Enola Sancha Rae Chapman; her siblings – Ina Mae Lindgren of Clifton, Judy (Larry) Hanson of Kankakee, Helen Bess of Bourbonnais, Robert “Bob” (Denise) Bess of Kankakee, Kathy Maisonneuve of Clifton, Kathleen Lyons of Peotone, Verna Lee (Tom) Lehning of Valparaiso, Indiana, and Charles “Chuck” (Tara) Bess of Momence; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by: her parents – Vernon Bess and Opal Watson; an infant brother – Paul A. Bess; a brother – Vernon L. “Lee” Bess, II, her stepfather – Chester “Chet” Watson and her stepmother – Elaine Bess.

Bonnie was a 1968 graduate of West View High School in Kankakee. She was employed for a time as a seamstress at the glove factory in Anna. However, Bonnie’s primary vocation was as an aide and then later a teacher in the Johnson County Head Start program, where she taught for over 12 years. Bonnie became the first employee hired by the “Little Shop of Pastries” in Vienna and enjoyed working there as a baker. Bonnie also enjoyed being a homemaker and “taking care of Dick.”

Bonnie was a member of the Johnson County Homemaker’s Extension. She was also a member of the Vivacious Vienna Red Hat society.

Bonnie was a member of the Vienna First Christian Church and enjoyed volunteering in the crafts department during the annual Vacation Bible School.

Bonnie is remembered for her love of life and laughter. She was a jokester, prankster, and sassy, in a fun-loving way. Bonnie enjoyed many types of crafting, including sewing, crochet and embroidery. She and Dick also enjoyed camping.

A walk-thru memorial visitation will be conducted Saturday, January 16, 2021, from 11 AM – 1 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Those attending are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged. Attendees will be admitted in groups of 10 to conform with Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.

A private memorial service will be conducted. Pastor Les Chamberlain will officiate.

While the service will not be live-streamed, it will be recorded and archived on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page as well as on Bonnie’s tribute wall on the funeral home website for later viewing.

Memorials may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society and mailed to: Illinois Chapter-HDSA, P.O. Box 1454, Lake Villa, Illinois 60046.