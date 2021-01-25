Billy H. Harris Sr.

Billy Harris, age 80 years, a resident of rural Dongola, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, January 22, 2021, at 8:20 p.m. at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Billy was born November 18, 1940 in Anniston, Missouri. He was the son of Carl W. and Geraldine (Martinie) Harris.

On July 17, 1959, Billy was united in marriage to Deloris J. Tatum at East Prairie, Missouri. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Billy is survived by: his children – Mechelle (Jackie) Greer of Dongola and Billy H. (Carol) Harris, II of McClure; 6 grandchildren – Benjamin (Audrey) Greer of Dongola, Zack (Melissa) Greer of Belknap, Levi (Katie) Harris of Dongola, Clay (Katie) Harris of Dongola, Beth Sandvos of McClure, and Jacob Sandvos of Scott City, Missouri; 6 great grandchildren – Dillon, Lily, Cheyanne, Kaden, Dalton and Kamdin Greer; a sister – Carla Huffman of Jonesboro; a sister-in-law – Cheryl Harris of Vienna; a brother-in-law Howard Thomure of Belleville; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Billy was anxiously anticipating the birth of another great granddaughter in June 2021.

In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by 2 sisters & a brother-in-law – Margaret Thomure and Jerry (Billy Joe) Haines; and a brother – Robert P. “Bob” Harris.

Billy was a 1958 graduate of the Anniston, Missouri High School. He was employed for approximately 18 years as a supervisor at Transcraft, Inc. at Anna.

Billy’s passion and lifelong vocation was farming. He had a great love of the land and also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Billy was a member of the Union County Farm Bureau.

He and Deloris were members of the Cowboy Church in Draffenville, Kentucky. Billy was a devoted family man and cherished time spent with his relatives and friends.

A service honoring the life of Billy Harris will be conducted Saturday, January 30, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Clint Nale and Pastor Chris Clark will officiate. Entombment will be in the Friendship Cemetery near Dongola.

A walk-through visitation for relatives and friends will be conducted Friday, January 29, 2021, from 4 – 7 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Those attending the visitation and service are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905 or to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, 1465 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis, Missouri 63104.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.