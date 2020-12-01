William Jesse “Bill” Patterson, age 86, of Goreville, passed away at 1:22 am on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Bill was born in Clarksville, Tennessee on March 30, 1934, the son of William Griffe and Mary (Marshall) Patterson. He married Verna Mae Moss in Chicago on June 15, 1957. She survives in Goreville.

Mr. Patterson was a member of the First Apostolic Church in Marion, where he had served as a Sunday school superintendent, Sunday school teacher, and board member. Prior to his retirement, Bill had worked as a coal miner for more than twenty years and Norge for more than nineteen years. He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran. Bill raised cows and horses and loved farming and all that went with it, including baling the hay. In his spare time, he enjoyed collecting old cars.

Survivors include his loving wife- Verna Mae Patterson, Son- William Mark and Kelley Patterson, Son- Edward Scott and Tammy Patterson all of Goreville, Daughter- Monica Dawn Carroll of Jerseyville, Grandchildren- Kara Bevis and husband Jonathan, Markella Rutherford and husband James, Kyle Patterson and wife Kassey, Garrett Patterson and wife Alyssa, Nathan Carroll, Great Grandchildren- Avery and Lily Bevis, Wesley Patterson, Sister- Bonnie Arms of Clarksville, Tennessee, Sister- Ruby George and husband George of Marion.

He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter- Jessica Patterson, and sister- Agnes Taylor.

Funeral services were held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the First Apostolic Church in Marion with Rev. Joel Gray officiating. Burial followed at McKinney Chapel Cemetery with military rites provided by members of the Marion VFW Post 1301, American Legion Post 147, and Flag Detail Unit from the United States Air Force.

Mitchell-Hughes Funeral Home in Marion assisted the family with final arrangements.

For those who prefer, memorial donations may be made to the Marion First Apostolic Church.