Thomas William Taylor, age 79 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at 7:20 AM at his home.

Thomas was born September 16, 1941 in Vienna, Illinois to Warren and Emily (Canada) Taylor.

In May of 1991, Thomas was united in marriage to Leslie (Steele) in Paducah, Kentucky. She survives.

Other survivors include: 1 Son – William Taylor of Corinth, Mississippi; 4 Daughters – Kathleen (Damion) Milligan of Harrisburg, Tamari Taylor, Angie Taylor, and Joann (Eric) Goins, all of Goreville; 7 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 1 Sister – Linda (Jim) Stauffenburg of Manteno, Illinois.

Thomas was preceded in death by his father, Warren.

Thomas was a U.S. Army veteran. He was employed as a prison guard at Shawnee Correctional Center for 26 years.

Thomas enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing the guitar. He was of the Methodist faith.

There will be no public visitation or service.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.