Friday, December 18, 2020

Third Annual Vienna Christmas on the Square

December 18, 2020 Community, News Leave a comment

Even cold December rain could not dampen the seasonal spirit at the third annual Christmas on the Square. The event, hosted by Revive Vienna and the Johnson County Revitalization Committee, continued this year even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carriage Rides were a highlight of the event, with families able to get out of the rain and ride around the historic square. Chili, hotdogs and hot chocolate were provided under the awnings of local shops, which were open for guests.

Daisy the Cow, dressed up for Christmas was on hand to pose for photos and Santa was available for photos with children.

Check Also

I’ve Never Been This Age Before!

By Rosemary O’Keefe Hello! The virus scare and my health have not been too trying …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2020 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.