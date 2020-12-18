Third Annual Vienna Christmas on the Square

Even cold December rain could not dampen the seasonal spirit at the third annual Christmas on the Square. The event, hosted by Revive Vienna and the Johnson County Revitalization Committee, continued this year even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carriage Rides were a highlight of the event, with families able to get out of the rain and ride around the historic square. Chili, hotdogs and hot chocolate were provided under the awnings of local shops, which were open for guests.

Daisy the Cow, dressed up for Christmas was on hand to pose for photos and Santa was available for photos with children.