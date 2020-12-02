Stewart Goins

Stewart David Goins, 89, of Grand Chain formerly of Karnak passed away at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening, December 1, 2020at his home with his family by his side.

Stewart was born September 29, 1931 Karnak. He was a graduate of the Karnak High School. Stewart and Roberta Taylor were united in marriage on December 23, 1961. He had retired as the custodian for the Century School System. Stewart had also worked in the community as a plumber. He was the past Mayor of the Village of Karnak and also served on the town board for many years. He was a member of the Karnak Civic Club. He was a past board member for SIDEZ, Southern Five Planning and Map Training Center; Stewart had also served as the Democrat Precinct Committeeman in Pulaski County for many years. Stewart was also a member of American Legion Post 306 in Metropolis. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan. Stewart loved the outdoors and was a avid hunter and fisherman, he loved squirrel hunting in particular. Stewart loved his family and enjoyed spending time with all of them especially his sister, Millie.

He is survived by one daughter, Jennifer and Jeff Caudle of Grand Chain; granddaughter, Jacey Caudle of Grand Chain, grandson; Jeremy Caudle of Grand Chain; step grandson, Trevor Caudle of Grand Chain; sister, Millie Sexton of Karnak; three sister-in-law’s, Doris Goins of Perks, Brenda Nelson of Cadiz, Kentucky and Grace Bellamy of Harrisburg.

Stewart was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Taylor Goins; parents, Stewart and Ruth Stevens Goins; five brothers, Ernie, Guy, Harvey, Lewis and Billy Goins; sister, Dorothy Steele.

Graveside funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Stewart David Goins will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Cypress Cemetery in Cypress, Illinois. Rev. Steve Heisner will officiate. Private family visitation will be from 11 til 1 Saturday at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Due to Covid-19 regulations face mask will be required at the funeral home and strongly recommended at the cemetery. Social distancing is encouraged.

To leave an online message with the family or share a memory you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.