Shirley A. Bankson, age 85 years, a former resident of Vienna and a native of Dongola, passed away Monday morning, December 14, 2020, at 3:34 a.m. at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.

Shirley was born March 6, 1935 in rural Dongola, Illinois. She was the daughter of Albert and Inez (Powles) Fisher.

Shirley was united in marriage to E. Bankson. He preceded her in death.

Shirley is survived by: her sister – Lillian Hunter of Marion, Illinois along with a nephew, Daniel.

In addition to her husband, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents.

She was a homemaker. Shirley enjoyed traveling. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

A graveside service honoring the life of Shirley Bankson will be conducted Thursday afternoon, December 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Cemetery, US Highway 51 North, Dongola, Illinois. Pastor Tammy Horn will officiate. Interment will follow.

There will be no visitation. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Thursday. Please remember that customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Port, Suite C, Maryville, IL 62062.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.