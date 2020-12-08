Norma Faye Taylor, age 83 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Sunday evening, December 6, 2020, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Norma was born August 23, 1937 in Simpson, Illinois. She was the daughter of Lennis “Dude” Murrie and Alice (Barger) Murrie.

On September 8, 1956, Norma was united in marriage to Kenneth Taylor at the Taylor United Methodist Church. He survives.

Norma is also survived by: 3 sons – David Taylor of Chicago, Dennis (Peggy) Taylor of Genoa, and Doug Taylor of Elgin; 2 granddaughters – Amy Taylor and Katrina Taylor; and 2 great grandchildren – Jackson and Briggs.

In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by a brother – Lennis “Junior” Murrie.

Norma was a 1954 graduate of Vienna High School. She was employed as a secretary for many years in the family business, Ken Taylor Concrete in Elgin.

Norma was formerly an active member of the Y.W.C.A. in Elgin.

She was a member of Taylor United Methodist Church. Norma enjoyed sewing and was an excellent seamstress. She is remembered as an excellent homemaker and for her love of flower gardening.

A graveside service honoring the life of Norma Faye Taylor will be conducted Friday afternoon, December 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Taylor Cemetery, 5760 US Highway 45 North, Vienna. Pastor Bill Schell will officiate.

A visitation will held Friday afternoon from 1:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the cemetery.

Those attending the service are reminded that customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the Taylor United Methodist Church, c/o Joyce Gray, 701 Locust St., Vienna, IL 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.