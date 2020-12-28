Leona Belle Brown, 92, of Dongola passed away at 1:30am, Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Hillview Healthcare Center in Vienna.

She was born June 1, 1928 in Wrightsville, Georgia to George Henry Peter and Alice Irene (Cooper) Aden. She married David E. Brown on December 24, 1950. He preceded her in death on July 26, 2011.

Leona enjoyed reading, gardening, flowers, bird watching and hiking through the woods. Most of all she enjoyed time with loved ones and friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Earlene (Lindell) Croft of Vienna, Cathy (Doug Wagoner) Wilson of Dongola; sons, Charles (Sharon) Brown of Dongola, Dan (Cindy) Brown of Allerton; grandchildren, Amanda (James) McClellan, Greg (Heather) Brown, Christopher Brown, Thaddeus (Kim) Croft and Tori (Aaron) Aul; great-grandchildren, Corban McClellan, Elijah McClellan, Caleb McClellan, Annabelle McClellan, Noah McClellan, Anastasia Aul and Josiah Aul; brothers, Dare (Pam Lentz) Aden of Dongola, Allen (Janet) Aden of Georgia; sister-in-law, Verna “Lou” Louise Aden; other relatives and friends.

Leona was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David Brown; son-in-law, James Wilson; brothers, Charles Aden and Jack Aden.

A pass-through will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Dongola.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will take place in Meisenheimer Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Crain Funeral Home in Dongola is in charge of arrangements.

