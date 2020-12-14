Laura Anaita Davis

Laura Anaita (Wallace) Davis, age 72 years, a resident of Brookport, Illinois, passed away October 31, 2020 at 6:40 a.m. in Winter Haven Florida.

Laura was born May 9, 1948 in White Oak, Missouri. She was the daughter of Oran and Eva Wallace.

She was united in marriage to Carl Davis who preceded her in death on July 21, 2010.

Laura is survived by: her children Oran (Jenny) Davis and James Davis of Florida; as well as grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Laura was preceded in death by a son John Q Davis. A daughter, Carla Kay Davis, passed away December 5, 2020. She was also preceded in death by 2 Great grandchildren – Kara Kay Nelson and Christopher Dean Nelson.

Laura was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

A memorial gathering honoring the lives of Laura Davis and her daughter Carla Davis will be held Saturday afternoon, December 19, 2020, from 12 Noon – 2 p.m. at the Tecumseh Lodge at the Vienna City Park. Those attending are invited to bring a lawn chair and a covered dish for a meal to be held following the service.

Bailey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.