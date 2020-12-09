Joshua Paul Aronson, 35, of Nashville, Tennessee passed away in Cypress, Illinois at his childhood home on November 25th, 2020. He is lovingly remembered by his wife and children as someone who brought beauty to the world through his paintings and music. Josh enjoyed traveling with his wife, Sara, writing songs, playing his favorite Martin guitar, painting, and cooking. He was a self taught software developer for fifteen years during which time he worked in the healthcare and hospitality industries. His greatest professional achievement was co-founding Beachy, a hospitality start up in Nashville, TN. He will be remembered by those that knew him for his wonderful sense of humor, his quiet but caring demeanor, and his ability to master anything he put his mind to. Josh will be dearly missed.

Josh is preceded in death by his brother, Jon Aronson (2019). He is survived by his wife of nearly seventeen years, Sara Aronson; their four children, Grace, Olivia, Ezra, and August Aronson; his mother, Chris Helton (his father, Jay Helton November 27, 2020); his sister, Sharon Scott; and his father, Jon Aronson, Sr.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, December 10th at 2pm for immediate family only. A memorial service is to be scheduled for the spring/summer of 2021.