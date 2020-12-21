George Edward Clymore, age 67 years, a resident of Creal Springs, passed away Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020, at 11:44 p.m. at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Eddie, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was born October 1, 1953 at Great Falls Air Force Base in Cascade County, Montana. His parents were Earl and Marie (Walker) Stewart. His biological father was George A. Clymore II.

On February 15, 1975, Eddie was united in marriage to Joanna D. Sanders in Vienna, Illinois at small ceremony at Joanna’s mother’s house. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2019.

Eddie is survived by: his son – Kyle (Rheanna Pulley) Clymore of Springfield, Missouri; a sister-in-law – Barbara Clymore of Jonesboro; nieces – Peyton Nicole Clymore, Kim (Chris) Gibson, Valerie (Andy) Rhymer, Robert Sanders, Bridget Holder, Scott Sanders, Rob Deaton, and Randy Deaton; a sister-in-law – Janet Sanders; as well as a host of other extended family members, friends and co-workers.

In addition to his parents and wife, Eddie was preceded in death by: a brother – George A. “G.A.” Clymore, and a brother-in-law – Rev. Dr. Robert E. Sanders.

Eddie was a 1971 graduate of Vienna High School. He attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. From 1974 – 1978, Eddie served in the U.S. Air Force. He was honorably discharged on May 19, 1978. During his military service, Eddie received training in the field of nuclear medicine. For 35 years Eddie worked as an x-ray/nuclear medicine technician at the former Marion Memorial Hospital and later at Heartland Regional Medical Center, until retiring in 2018.

Eddie was a good-hearted man, remembered for his merry laugh, penchant for friendly debate, and laid back, easygoing nature. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan and loved traveling to watch them play. Eddie and his wife Joanna enjoyed spending time together horseback riding. Eddie was an explorer at heart and loved tracking down special places to eat wherever he and Joanna traveled. He and his son Kyle enjoyed watching and discussing classic films, as well as taking frequent trips to the cinema.

An in-person memorial service honoring the life of George Edward Clymore is tentatively planned for Spring 2021, or when it is again safe for family and friends to gather. The date, time and place of the service will be announced.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Regional Office, 2141 West White Oaks Drive, Suite A., Springfield, IL 62704 or to the Marion Memorial Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1815, Marion, IL 62959. The foundation awards scholarship and loans to southern Illinois medical students who are pursuing or furthering their medical training.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.