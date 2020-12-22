Evelyn Marie (Thompson) Skamser, 64, of Vienna, Illinois passed away Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Herrin Hospital.

She was born January 17, 1956 in La Grange, Illinois.

On June 27, 1975, she was united in marriage to Danny Skamser of Grantsburg, Illinois.

Evelyn is survived by her husband, as well as her parents: Ray and Glenna Henson; her children: Lynette Skamser, Danny Skamser II, John Skamser, Aaron (Jesicca) Skamser; Stepdaughter, Consuelo Richardson; grandchildren, Britney, Jordan, Maghenn, Syra, Heaven, Austin, Octavia, Beverly, Eva; great-grandchildren: Jase, Emma, Jaxon, Wyatt, India.

She is also survived by her siblings: Gayle (Billy) Ethridge, Debra (Michael) Yates, Vickie Bates, Joan (Rick) Johnson, Michael (Jen) Henson, Caitlyn (Manila) Launiu; half-sister Darlene (Roger) Huettemann; step-brothers Johnny (Pam) Henson, Terrie Henson. And several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her half-brother, Ray Thompson, and a nephew, Phillip Yates, as well as two loving dogs, Tiki and Benny.

In honor of her wishes, there will be no funeral or visitation service.

Lindsey Funeral home in Paducah, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements.