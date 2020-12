Debbie L. Meyer, age 68 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Monday morning, December 7, 2020, at 9:25 a.m. at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

There will be no public services in accordance with Debbie’s personal wishes.

Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans, 3725 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY, 41076.