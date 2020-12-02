County Officials Sworn In

Newly elected county officials took oath their oath of office Tuesday morning, December 1, at the swearing-in ceremony at the Johnson County Courthouse.

The honorable Judge Cord Wittig, of Massac County, presided over the ceremony, remarking that the Johnson County’s circuit judge-elect, Sarah Tripp, is set to take office next week.

The brief ceremony observed social distancing and capacity guidelines, with the four new officials masked and standing several feet apart.

Hayden is the only official starting his first term, with Rockwell, O’Neal and Cain being incumbents. Hayden will take the seat on the County Board of Commissioners previously occupied by Fred Meyer.