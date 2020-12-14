Carla Kay Davis, age 46 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Saturday evening, December 5, 2020, at 6:10 p.m. at her home in Brookport.

Carla was born December 19, 1973 in Alton, Illinois. She was the daughter of Carl Davis and Laura (Wallace) Davis.

She was united in marriage to Dwayne Bell.

In addition to her husband, Carla is survived by: her children – Laura (Derek Cunningham) Turner of West Frankfort; Rosa (Mike) Nelson of Paragould, Arkansas, Carl Thrasher, Rodney Thrasher, Percilla (Cody) Scott of Parma, Missouri; several grandchildren, brothers and sisters.

In addition to her parents, Carla was preceded in death by: 2 grandchildren – Kara Nelson and Christopher Nelson; and a brother – John Davis.

Carla served as the manager and had worked along with her husband, Dwayne, in the family tree service business.

She was of the Christian faith. Carla enjoyed outdoor activities, including camping and fishing. She was also a gifted artist and loved drawing.

The family will host a memorial gathering which will be held Saturday afternoon, December 19, 2020, from 12 Noon – 2 p.m. at Tecumseh Lodge in the Vienna City Park. Those attending are invited to bring a lawn chair as well as a covered dish. There will be a meal following the memorial service.

Memorials may be made to assist with expenses and left in the care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995.