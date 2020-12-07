Buddy Warren, age 80 years, a resident of Miller City, Illinois, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 3, 2020, at 12:30 PM at St. Francis Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Buddy was born March 31, 1940 in Pulaski County Illinois. He was the second of eleven children born to Elige and Lois (Robertson) Warren.

On August 7, 1957, Buddy was united in marriage to Dora Bell (Lessar) in Elco, Illinois. She preceded him in death on November 19, 2016. Buddy was a devoted and loving husband for over 63 years.

Buddy is survived by his 10 brothers and sisters – Darrell Warren, Clint Warren, Deloris Martin, Link Warren, Shirley Dunn, Danny Warren, Rick Warren, Terry Warren, Tim Warren, and Johnny Warren; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins, including a beloved cousin, Noma Dodson.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

Buddy was a lifelong farmer and worked for Patton Farm in Miller City. He was also a skilled butcher. Buddy had a great love of the outdoors and served for many years as a hunting and fishing guide. He was widely known for his goose calling abilities.

Buddy was an active member of Alexander Freewill Baptist Church. He was an avid music lover.

A graveside service honoring the life of Buddy Warren will be held Thursday afternoon, December 10, 2020, at 2 PM at the Meisenheimer – Mt. Olive Cemetery, 1465 Mt. Olive Road, Dongola, Illinois. Pastor Sam Ramdial will officiate. Interment will follow.

Visitation will be conducted Thursday afternoon from 12:30 PM – 2 PM at the Meisenheimer – Mt. Olive Cemetery.

Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Buddy’s brothers and nephews.

Those attending the service are reminded to observe all customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The family specifically requests all attending to wear a face mask or covering. In order to facilitate social distancing, you are invited to bring a lawn chair.

Memorials may be made to the Alexander Freewill Baptist Church, 23335 Brownsville Road, Thebes, IL 62990.