Anthony Ray Boner

Anthony (Tony) Ray Boner (60 years of age) passed into Heaven at 10:23 a.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Southgate Nursing Facility in Metropolis, Illinois. Tony was born September 17, 1960 at the (old) Marion Memorial Hospital in Marion, Illinois to Raymond S. and Allene (Sloan) Boner, who are both deceased. Tony was born with Down Syndrome.

Tony had two sisters; Dorothy (Bob) Taylor and Elaine (Jerry) Jackson who are both deceased; one aunt Barbara (Ronald) who survives; one brother Ronnie Hileman who survives.

Survivors are: Two nieces; Kelly Elaine Jackson and Dr. Kindra (John) Rae Grimes. He had three nephews; Dean and Don (Jackie) Hileman and Keith (Elizabeth) Jackson who survive. He had seven great nephews; Josiah (Celia), Elias, Jaden, and Kirk and Rudy Jackson, Samuel and Nicolas Grimes. He had three great nieces: Kayla, Kira, and Millie Jackson.

Tony attended JAMP (Johnson, Alexander, Massac, & Pope) schools until he reached 21 years of age. He then moved in 1982 to Lafayette, Indiana to live with his sister Elaine’s family until Elaine and his illnesses required him to have 24/7 care in 2014. While living and moving with Elaine and family he attended workshops in the different locations (Lafayette, IN and Abilene TX) which he enjoyed. He loved traveling and went with the Jackson Family on many summer vacations.

Tony loved people, all people; pure love, unfettered by prejudices or biases. He loved Church and sang along in his unique style. He loved to hug people. He loved music and the best Christmas or birthday present would be a radio or music tape. He had rhythm and was a skilled dancer and when he visited his dad they would go to dances and he would be asked to dance. He never lost his temper but would get stubborn when asked to do something he did not want to do. He was very sensitive and when one of the Jackson kids were sad, he would also be sad to the point of tears.

Tony never reached the accountability stage that many children do where they know right from wrong; an innocent. He was an influence and taught everyone that knew him something good. Always had a smile on his face and when he would meet people for the first or fifty time he would greet them like it was his long lost friend.

Christians never have to say good-bye, just see you later. He is with Christ Jesus. We will see him again. He will speak clearly and without the difficulty that he had here on earth. No more suffering and pain; rest in peace, brother!

A memorial service will be held at a later date which will be announced. Bailey Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.