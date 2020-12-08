Alicia M. Smelcer, age 70 years, a resident of West Frankfort, passed away Sunday morning, December 6, 2020, at 6:50 a.m. at Arch Active Recovery Center – Helia Healthcare in Energy, Illinois.

Alicia was born December 8, 1949 to William L. Crisman and Abby Louise (Owens) Crisman.

On September 27, 1975, Alicia was united in marriage to Ronald Smelcer in Villa Grove, Illinois. He survives.

Other survivors include: three daughters – Vickie Sue Sharp of Benton, Meesha Lynn Surratt (her fiancé, Ed Wall) of West Frankfort, and Emerald R. Smelcer of West Frankfort; three sons – Robert Allen Sharp (Phyllis) of Joppa, Ronnie W. (Margaret) Smelcer of Bishop, Georgia, and Terry D. Smelcer of West Frankfort; several grandchildren & great grandchildren; Her siblings – Ed (Frances) Crisman, Stuart Crisman, Doug Emery, Bill (Phyllis) Crisman, and Jennifer Crisman; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Alicia was preceded in death by: two sons – Michael Lee Cease and Earl Smelcer.

Alicia was a graduate of Vienna High School. After graduating, she furthered her education by attending Dorothy Chrysler’s School of Beauty in Effingham. She continued pursuing her passion as a beautician and later opened her own shop, Alicia’s Beauty Boutique, in West Frankfort.

Alicia and Ron were the co-pastors of Harvesters Fellowship Tabernacle in West Frankfort.

In her free time, Alicia enjoyed sewing and was an accomplished seamstress. She also was a devoted homemaker and loved cooking. Alicia is also remembered for her love for gaming – especially Zelda. But most of all, Alicia cherished her time spent with family.

A service honoring the life of Alicia will be conducted Friday afternoon, December 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Busby Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, 7715 State Route 37 North, Goreville, IL. Pastor Brian Mixon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Busby Chapel Cemetery.

A visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the church.

Those attending the service are reminded that customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.