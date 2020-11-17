Friday, November 20, 2020

Timothy E. Carter

November 17, 2020 Obituaries Leave a comment

Timothy Eugene Carter, 65, of Carbondale, went to be with his wife, son and Lord and Savior on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IN.

Due to restrictions private services will be held.  Burial will be next to the love of his life in Murdale Gardens of Memory, Murphysboro.   Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Meredith Funeral Home, 300 S. University Ave; Carbondale, IL  62901 to help with expenses.

For more information visit www.meredithfh.com

Check Also

William E. “Bill” Elliott

William E. “Bill” Elliott, age 88 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Monday morning, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2020 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.