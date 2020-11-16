Teresa Gale Rood, age 58 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Friday evening, November 13, 2020, at 5:44 P.M. at her residence.

Teresa was born on November 7, 1962 in Mayfield, Kentucky, to Larry Coltharp and June (Bivens) Coltharp.

She is survived by her son; Corey Rood and fiancé Kelsey Merchant of Vienna, IL., daughter; Marissa and Jacob Hunt of Paducah, KY., daughter; Amanda and Paul Widowski of Creal Springs, IL., her loving dog Tater, 4 grandchildren – Mia Williams, Harper Widowski, Ruby Widowski, and Theo Widowski, brothers; Mike ( Terri ) Coltharp of Sun City, California, and Rick ( Julie ) Coltharp of Owensboro, Kentucky.

Teresa is preceded in death by her parents, Larry and June Coltharp.

As per her wishes, Teresa will be cremated, and a private scattering will be held at a later date.