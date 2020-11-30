Sally Jo Billingsley, age 61, a resident of Buncombe, Illinois, passed away Friday afternoon, November 27, 2020, at 3:40 PM at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale.

Sally Jo was born October 6, 1959 in Marion, Illinois. She was the daughter of Kent “R.K.” and Louise (Dalton) Billingsley.

Sally Jo is survived by: her brother – Jerry (Janet) Billingsley of Buncombe; a nephew – Jason Billingsley of St. Louis, Missouri; lifelong friends and roommates – Susan Weichinger and Marsha Nodeen; as well as a host of other relatives, friends, co-workers and former students.

Sally Jo was a 1977 graduate of Vienna High School. She earned a Bachelors Degree in Education from Murray State University as well as a Masters Degree from Eastern Illinois University. Sally Jo taught for 33 years in the Goreville School System. She began her teaching career teaching English and science in the Junior High and then later taught high school science. She retired in May 2019.

Sally Jo enjoyed being on the farm and attending auctions. For over 20 years, she was a devoted volunteer and organizer for the “Christmas Kids” project. Sally Jo worshipped at the Pleasant Ridge Center, near Vienna.

A private service will be conducted. Interment will be in the Busby Chapel Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation or service.

Memorials may be made to the Christmas Kids Project, c/o Goreville School, 201 South Ferne Clyffe Road, Goreville, IL. 62939. Please make checks payable to the Goreville School and memo Christmas Kids Project.