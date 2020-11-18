Ralph Joseph Endrizzi, 84 of Johnston City passed away at 6:05 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at the Anchor Living Center in Marion with his loving family by his side.

Ralph was born June 16, 1936 in Johnston City to Domenick and Julia (George) Endrizzi. He married Flora Roberts on August 25, 1954 in Mt. Vernon. Together they have shared 66 years of marriage. Ralph and Flora always enjoyed taking their Sunday afternoon rides together in the car and looking at wildlife.

Ralph was retired having been a sheet metal worker for 28 years. He was a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local #268.

Ralph was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Johnston City. He was a 1955 graduate of Johnston City High School.

Ralph enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his grandchildren and watching them at their sporting events.

Survivors include his wife, Flora Endrizzi of Johnston City, three children, Janice (Ronnie) Forcum of Steamboat Springs, CO., Mark (Ginger) Endrizzi of Vienna and Darryl (Stacie) Endrizzi of Johnston City; eight grandchildren, Amber (ryan) Houberg of Williamsburg, VA, Zachary (Jennifer) Forcum of Steamboat Springs, CO., Matthew (Mandy) Endrizzi of Vienna, Lacie (Lewis) Rashid of Lansing, MI., Chuck (Melea) Ellingson of Watson, MN., Karyn (James) Meyerhoff of Manila, AR., Bryar Endrizzi of Herrin and Brylea Endrizzi of Johnston City; 15 great-grandchildren, Emily, Henry, Alice, Rosie and Ellen Houberg, Wesley and Mitchell Forcum, Zelda Rashid and baby Rashid on the way, Mason and Matthew Ellingson, Johanna, Levi, Audrey and Nolan Meyerhoff; two sisters-in-law, Naomi Endrizzi of Herrin and Mary Jean Thornton of Herrin. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his beloved canine companion, Rascal.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and sister-in-law, Robert (Nina) Endrizzi, Albert Endrizzi; sister and brother-in-law, Helen (Earl “Rags”) Babington; beloved aunt, Anna Mary Endrizzi.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Pyle Funeral Home. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Manna Mission in Johnston City. Memorial envelopes are available at the funeral home.

DUE TO HEALTH CONCERNS RELATED TO THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND BY THE SIGNING OF EXECUTIVE ORDER BY THE ILLINOIS GOVERNOR, It is recommended if you were planning on attending the service please wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.