Ralph D. Ford, age 94 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Monday evening, November 9, 2020, at 11:16 PM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Ralph was born September 9, 1926 in Vienna, Illinois. He was the third of eight children born to Loren Ford and Freida (Hester) Ford.

On January 10, 1952, Ralph was united in marriage to Ella M. Jackson at the Vienna First United Methodist Church parsonage. She survives.

Other survivors include: their children – Cathy Tanner of Vienna, Curtis (Janice) Ford of McLeansboro, Nancy (Roger) Emery of Herrin, and Larry (Terrie) Ford of Madisonville, Kentucky; 6 grandchildren – Dale (Tose) Tanner, Jeremiah (Heidi) Ford, Chance Ford, Cailynn (Rob) Creevey, Christa Ford, and Calvin Ford; great grandchildren – Tristan Ford, Lucky Ford, Jasper Ford, Harmony Ford, Leon Creevey, Axel Creevey, Annie Garza, Louis Cortez, and Tiana Metzler; several great-great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by his siblings – Gertrude Brown, Robbie Ford, Loren Ford, Jr., Wilma Brown, Bill Ford, Betty Phillips, and Donald Ford.

In his youth, Ralph worked at Funk’s Orchard. He also farmed and worked in the construction trade. During the time that the family lived in northern Illinois, Ralph was employed as an assembler by Roper Appliance Company as well as Gould Battery Company in Kankakee.

Ralph was a member of the First Baptist Church in Vienna. He and Ella enjoyed camping and traveling together. Ralph also enjoyed fishing.

A graveside service honoring the life of Ralph Ford will be conducted Friday afternoon, November 13, 2020, at 2 PM at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Pastor Travis Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow.

Visitation will be held Friday afternoon from 12 Noon – 1:45 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 727, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

Those attending the service are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering to both the visitation and graveside service are strongly encouraged.