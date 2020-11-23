Mrs. Martha Sue Borys (nee Trovillion) age 74 of Metropolis, IL passed away on Sunday November 22 at 12:42 am. She was a resident at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation. She lived in Hobart. Indiana and Chesterton, Indiana for many years before moving back to Metropolis.

Martha is survived by daughters Sherrie (nee Arrison) Dobrowski (Tom) and Beth (nee Arrison) Williams (Jime). Step-son Jeffrey Borys (Jane) and step-daughter Christie Thompson (Tommy). Grandchildren Matthew Walworth, Michael Walworth (Connie), Sean Moehl and Meaghan Doring (Chance). Step-grandchildren Jack Borys, Tom Borys and Abigail Dawn Borys. Great granddaughters Elizabeth Walworth and Juniper Doring. Sisters Ann Rottman (Elgie), Chris Shepler (Hank) and Becky Brust. Brother Bud Trovillion. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents Pauline Trovillion (Choate) and Ezra “Bud” Trovillion, sister Donna Trovillion and brothers Gordon Trovillion, Edward Trovillion, Michael Trovillion and Walter Trovillion.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, December 1, at the Reevesville Cemetery in Reevesville with Jeff Trovillion officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Reevesville Cemetery in care of Bruce Cummins 9 Chick Street, Metropolis, IL 62960 or Barbara Konemann 90 Wright Lane Grantsburg, IL 62943.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.