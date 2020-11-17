Coleman Leo Spindler, 94, of Metropolis formerly of Karnak, passed away at 10:20 p.m. Monday, November 16, 2020 at the Southgate Senior Care Center in Metropolis.

Leo was born February 17, 1926 in Grand Chain, Illinois. He spent much of his life in Karnak, where he was a member of the Karnak United Methodist Church for 37 years before moving to Metropolis, Illinois. He was a member of the Metropolis First United Methodist Church where he was assistant teacher of the Volunteer Sunday School Class for several years.

Leo was a veteran of World War II, where he served with the 89th Infantry Division in combat in Germany, and after the war served in the Army of Occupation in Bavaria and Austria. He was retired from EEI (Joppa, Illinois) where he worked for 33 years.

Leo is survived by his wife of 73 years, Hazel (Schnaare) Spindler of Metropolis, sister, Alice Mae Mathis of Karnak, brother, David H. Spindler and wife, Suzanne, of Chester, Illinois; also four nieces and their families, Darla Nekorchuk, Denise Borovich, Beth Volle and Sarah Dillman. He is also survived by three of his wife’s nieces who are very dear to him: Karen McCollister, who was like a daughter, Sherry Lewis and Collette Badgley, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank L. Spindler and Lula Mae (Eddleman) Spindler, of Karnak.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Coleman Leo Spindler will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Kevin Badgley will officiate. Interment will follow at the Cypress Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be accorded by the Illinois National Guard Burial Detail Team and area veterans. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is mandatory that mask be worn at the visitation and funeral and social distancing be observed.

To leave an on-line message with the family or to share a memory can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with the arrangements.