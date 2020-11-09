Larry Crain, age 77 years, a former resident of Vienna, passed away Monday morning, November 9, 2020, at 3:11 AM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Larry was born April 3, 1943 in Metropolis, Illinois. He was the son of James Edwin Crain and Rose Mary (nee Hunt) Crain.

Larry is survived by: a brother – Michael Crain of Vienna; a sister – Patricia (Steve) Crain-Stroud of Raleigh, North Carolina; 2 step brothers – John E. (Carole) Orr of Star, Idaho and Robert L. (Mary) Orr of Couer d’Alene, Idaho; nieces and nephews – Robin (Jonathan) Anders of Raleigh, North Carolina, Granger Roseberry of Raleigh, North Carolina, Michaeline (Raymond) Schuetz of Goreville, Travis Crain of Phoenix, Arizona, and Blake Crain of Vienna; great nieces and great nephews – Michaela (Trevor) Blumenstock, Kaitlyn Schuetz, Rose Mary Anders, Ty Schuetz and Jack Anders; along with a host of extended family and many dear friends.

Larry was preceded in death by: his parents – James Edwin Crain and Rose Mary (Hunt) Crain Orr; and his stepfather – Harold Orr.

Larry spent his teenage years in Metropolis in the 1960’s and quickly came to know almost everyone in town. He had an infectious personality, a never ending smile and instantly loved everybody he came in contact with, if they gave him ever as much as a quick, simple smile. Larry was a familiar and beloved figure around Vienna. Larry had several jobs over the years and often remarked that working was one of his favorite things to do. He worked at the Bob White Café in West Vienna in his teen years. He worked at that time for his Grandmother, Eva White. He also worked for 10 years delivering the Southern Illinoisan newspaper, rising at 4 AM for his route. He never once missed a day of work, was never late and never complained of the hours. Later, he worked at Ned’s Shed restaurant as well as the Veach Short Stop, both in Vienna.

Greg Veach, a cousin of Larry, reminisced, “Larry Crain’s impact on this earth far surpassed his limited intellectual and physical abilities. He knew more people, and more people knew him, than most. And most of those with whom he had contact appreciated his genuineness and humanity, different from theirs perhaps, but it was Larry and he brought joy and happiness to many in this world. He came into this life with little or nothing, but he passes on with a great deal, perhaps not money, but accomplishment in the happiness he brought to those with whom he had any contact.”

Larry’s interests were many and varied. He was a wealth of knowledge about anything Railroad. He could tell you anything that you wanted to know about any train track in Southern Illinois or Southeast Missouri. He knew the names of the trains that ran along those tracks, how many cars each train had and the speed at which each ran down the track, as well as the starting and stopping point for each train and the departure and arrival times. Larry was also a collector of marbles, loved books, and, from an early age, he had a love of riverboats. This was instilled in him by his Grandfather Crain who would take him to Fort Massac, overlooking the Ohio River, to watch the boats pass by. Larry enjoyed attending sports events. Larry enjoyed visiting with friends from store-to-store around the Vienna courthouse square. He is fondly remembered for having never met a stranger.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 12 Noon – 3 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Private interment will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Williams Syndrome Association, 570 Kirts Boulevard, Suite 223, Troy, Michigan 48084-4156.

Those attending the gathering are reminded that customarily accepted social distancing requirements will apply. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

To share a memory of Larry or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.